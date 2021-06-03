They assure that Kate Middleton is ready for the throne for her pacifying attitude

Being close to her brothers, Pippa and James Middleton, Kate seeks that William does not break his family bond with Harry and his family and has been doing everything in his power to find peace between her husband and the Duke of Sussex mainly because you want your Meghan’s children and children get along well with each other and maintain a close relationship.

A source close to the royal said that “His natural instinct is to smooth things over.” It is known that at Prince Philip’s funeral, the Duchess of Cambridge acted as mediator between William and Harry and British media describe it as the “Peacemaker” of the royal family.