They assure that Jenni Rivera is alive and that she is now youtuber, this video would prove it

Since the passing of Jenni Rivera, This would not be the first time that fans assure that the singer is still alive.

The name of the ‘Diva of the band’ became a trend in social networks, after a user shared a video that ‘proves’ that he did not die and is dedicated to something else.

A new material would show that he now makes cooking recipes on a YouTube show and this time he prepared a ceviche. However, he gave a lot to talk about because who would end up testing him would be his own daughter, Jacquie Rivera.

According to Netizens noticed that even the woman’s voice is very similar to Jenni’s, immediately achieving that the theory that the singer is alive, returned to be a topic of conversation.

I already found the video of the lady who cooks and has the voice of Jenny Rivera … the strange thing is that her daughter is Jackie Rivera’s double 😲👀 pic.twitter.com/0GDbOR6Rd0 – Andrea (@Andywwish) March 29, 2021

Although many thought that it is the true Diva, the truth is another. It is only about a woman who has a channel called ‘I Cook, U Cook, We All Cook’, in which she has been singled out on several occasions because her voice sounds similar to that of the Mexican regional artist.

Even the owner of the channel made a video aimed at those who have come to assure that it is the singer making the videos of the recipes and said annoyed that if they really say they are fans they would respect her death.

“Do not get theories where there are none. I do not think that if they were fans of Jenni Rivera they would think that she is broadcasting as a youtuber, “he said between a longer statement in a 10-minute clip that he titled” Let her rest now. ”

It was in December 2012 that the world lost Jenni Rivera, after the plane that she boarded with her work team collapsed and after her death, her music has not stopped, in order to remember the legacy of one of the artists most recognized contemporary women of their kind.

