Jacqie Rivera, one of the daughters that she missed Jenni Rivera, She has already completed 40 weeks of her sweet wait and it has been herself who has been in charge of revealing to her fans and admirers if her baby has already been born. The young singer, who during her pregnancy has surprised with her most chic and flirtatious looks, appeared on her social networks on April 25 to confirm that she has not yet given birth, but continues at home feeding and doing exercises that help induce labor.

After Jacqie Rivera had already given birth in the last hours on social networks and they even said that she had a child, it was she who was responsible for clarifying that she is still waiting. The singer explained weeks ago that the delivery will be at home and for now it is time to continue waiting, although everything indicates that it will be imminent.

Jacqie Rivera revealed if she has already given birth to her baby boy.

“Hello everyone, just saying hello here guys. I’m still pregnant and I’ve taken these days to rest. I hope the baby arrives soon. I love you, bye,” said the star of The Riveras showing a photo of her with his tummy of the Last trimester and sitting on a yoga ball that is widely used to induce labor by bouncing on it.

Some assured that she already had the baby and that it is a boy.

The influencer from the entertainment world Chamonic published on his social networks that Jacqie Rivera already had her baby on Thursday April 23 and even claimed that it is a boy. An end that the singer herself was in charge of clarifying in her networks.

Her fans sent her good wishes before delivery.

Through his social networks, he received tons of messages from his followers in which they sent strength to Jacqie Rivera for the moment of delivery. “Almost almost”, they wrote him. “May God give you strength,” commented another.

Some even ventured to predict the sex of the baby.

Jacqie Rivera did not want to know if she will have a boy or a girl until the moment of delivery. But on his social networks some of his followers wrote him that he is going to have a girl. The good news is that there is nothing left for the mystery to be solved.

Jacqie Rivera revealed weeks ago that she will have her baby boy at home.

Due to the health contingency we are experiencing, the daughter La Diva de la Banda affirmed that she prefers not to take risks and that her baby is born at home instead of exposing herself by going to a hospital. “She always wanted to give birth at home. With her is her friend who will be her midwife. They are quarantining together with the children. If the moment arises, they are more than ready,” Chiquis told us a few days ago.

