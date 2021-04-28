They assure that Frida Sofía plans to withdraw the Guzmán surname

The fights between Frida sofia and his mother’s family, Alejandra GuzmanThey haven’t stopped and only seem to get worse over time. So much so The young woman now seeks to break all ties and would be about to change her surname so that she is not related to the Guzmán Pinals.

It was a friend of Frida who gave an exclusive to the magazine TV Notes, in which He assured that he seeks to change his surnames to those of his father, Pablo Moctezuma Morfín.

“Frida is seriously thinking about removing her last namesWell, she is tired of being associated with the Guzmán Pinal dynasty. She literally said: ‘I no longer want anything that reminds me or links me to those people, I no longer want to be Guzmán Pinal, I want to take off those last names that bring such bad memories‘”The source revealed to the Mexican media.

The supposed friend confessed that Frida is devastated for her mom’s reaction, as she thought she was going to support her.

“He thought that by making known what his grandfather did to him, his family would understand the why of many things; He even believed that there could be a rapprochement and the long-awaited reconciliation with his mother, but it was not like that. He does not believe that his mother supports his grandfather instead of believing her”, The anonymous person told the entertainment magazine.

He also said that, regarding this decision, Frida’s father is prepared to grant her her surnames and that he will support her so that this desire to renounce her surnames is fulfilled.

“Frida talked about this with him and he agreed, they are looking at the possibilities they have to make this change of surname. If she decides that only the Guzmán will be removed, she will remain as Frida Moctezuma Pinal; but if he also resigned from the Pinal, he would have his father’s two surnames: Moctezuma Morfín ”, he mentioned in the interview.

The hard confrontation between Frida Sofía and Enrique Guzman has continued to advance behind the spotlight as it was confirmed last week that the two are preparing to take legal action against each other.