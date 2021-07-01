They assure that Eric del Castillo is stable after the fall

From the castle, reported the journalist Fabian Lavalle around 5:00 p.m., after the actor’s daughter, Veronica, he answered a text message, “he had a fall, but everything is fine, there is no need to be alarmed”. The actress also arrived at the hospital at 3:00 p.m. because she felt a little bad, due to a loss of defenses.

At that moment, Veronica confirmed to the press (stationed in the place pending the health of Pineapple) that their parents, doña Kate and Don EricThey were at her house waiting for her to eat; But at 4 in the afternoon the first actor arrived accompanied by his wife and in a video it was noted that he had a little difficulty walking.

Despite this, what happened was a minor mishap, although it did require the attention of medical personnel in the hospital emergency room, so both the mother of Kate del Castillo like his sister Veronica they accompanied From the castle, that thanks to his niece we know that he is well.