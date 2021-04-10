They assure that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have already started planning their wedding

It was in February 2020 that Ariana Grande began to be related to Dalton Gomez after the 27-year-old singer ended her relationship with Mikey Foster. Then, Ariana began to give clues in her Instagram stories.

Ariana shows off her second engagement ring. (Instagram / Ariana Grande.)

Grande made their relationship public when they appeared together in the video she made with Justin Bieber “Stuck With U” in May 2020. “Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed meeting and falling in love with Dalton outside of the spotlight, something she was unable to do in her past relationships. They are so in love and committed to spending the rest of their lives together, ”a source revealed to Us Weekly in December. The couple made their engagement official in December 2020.

This is the second time the singer has plans to get married. Ariana was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, but canceled her wedding plans shortly after the death of one of her exes, Mac Miller, caused by an accidental overdose.