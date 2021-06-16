They assure that Adamari López endured that Toni Costa was unfaithful to him with three men

After Adamari Lopez announce his separation from Toni Costa At the end of last May, the rumors about it were immediate, among them those of a possible infidelity on the part of the Spanish.

Now, this would be confirmed according to what a relative of Adamari told TVNotas magazine saying that her relationship with Toni is far from being resolved because he was unfaithful to her with 3 men.

“About two years ago she discovered that he was unfaithful to her with men”said the source exclusively for the magazine.

Next, the informant continued to assure that before Toni settled to live in the United States, he had several homosexual relationships in Spain and Adamari’s brother, who is also gay, found out about her entire past, but she was deeply in love and didn’t care.

“Look, this is not recent, it did not happen overnight, Toni is bisexual and her family knows it; when he was studying dance in Spain, she had her first boyfriends; in fact, before meeting Adamari, I was with another dancer from the program (Look who dances), and she knew it, but Toni denied it and she believed him, “he said.

In this regard, it seems that the dancer only took advantage of the susceptibility and need for love that she had after her fight against cancer, her divorce from Luis Fonsi and her insecurity about her weight.

“He knew how to make her fall in love, Adamari was very vulnerable, she was going through a process of overcoming cancer, it came from her separation with Luis Fonsi; and she fell in love with Toni blindly, even though we all told her to open her eyes, “she explained to the media.

The alleged close friend of López even took time to point out that Costa’s last infidelity was during the pandemic and that the Hoy Día presenter decided to silence her separation for several months to protect her family, especially her daughter, Alaïa Costa.

“Adamari learned of at least three infidelities of him with men and the last one was the straw that broke the camel’s back. When the pandemic hit, he had to leave the house to look for work because things were no longer good between them and she was not willing to spare him a single dollar more; that’s when he met a dancer who was also married and had children, “he revealed.

It should be noted that these are only the words of a person who decided to remain anonymous and that the media decided to spread. The only certainty that exists here is that Adamari and Toni are making their lives their separate ways and that, although the couple seemed to be proof that true love exists, their love for Alaïa is being the key for both of them to try conclude your relationship on the best terms.