They assure that a fan of Kimberly Loaiza could take his life

They assure that a fan of Kimberly Loaiza could commit suicide | Instagram

The name of the musical artist Kimberly Loaiza continues to be a constant trend both in social networks and in videos, it was precisely in a recent one where the main news that was precisely about her mentioned that one of her fans was warning that he would take his life.

For the young celebrity of YouTube, Instagram, Tiktok and others, it has been a rather complicated path, but not completely difficult to carry over these almost 6 years since he began his career as a YouTuber.

Kimberly loaiza has become the main theme of the constant videos of the Es Neta channel, precisely in one of her most recent videos it appeared as news, because several of her fans or cuteness as she calls them disagreed, in fact one of They wrote something that surely left more than one of them frozen.

The video that was shared on June 21 is entitled “This happened this morning! Kimberly fan threatens to take his life if he does not leave Juan”, the video It lasts almost 9 minutes, but it is from minute 6:00 that you can see the note, we will share it with you right away.

It all happened when Kim Loaiza herself defended her husband from some comments on social networks, especially on Twitter because several Internet users began to say that Juan de Dios Pantoja he was really nobody without his wife Kimberly Loaiza.

For this the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“She said that it was the opposite, that it was thanks to him that she entered the world of YouTube, as well as little by little in the various areas in which today she has become a celebrity.

At first, Loaiza herself commented that she did not like to do it, but that thanks to the encouragement of her then boyfriend and today husband she decided to venture into this world and although today we could say that he has overcome it, he himself feels proud of what she has achieved as a social media personality, also adding that when she entered YouTube, Juan de Dios already had millions of followers.

After she made this statement, several Internet users began to question the fact that she appeared in all her videos, mentioning that they were fans of her and not of her husband, some of her followers said that the fact of being her fans did not become fans of her husband for the obvious.

The dissatisfaction of several Internet users was immediately noticeable, because they assured that their videos were no longer the same as before, especially since now Pantoja tended to appear in everything La Lindura Mayor did.

The only thing she added is that they probably did not remember the beginning although she did, perhaps referring to the fact that everything started thanks to Juan de Dios.

A fanatic assured something that probably several when reading will have interpreted it as a warning.

Kim, better leave Juan, if your happiness is at stake, my life is at stake “

Kimberly’s response was that many were confused, “they do not remember the beginning but I do”, several Internet users who commented on the video provided support for Juan, assuring that it was more than obvious that it appeared in their videos for three important points: it is his husband, is the father of his children and because we are in a pandemic.

Although it was Pantoja who first started in the world of YouTube for anyone who knows Jukilop You will know that they have always been an excellent couple both romantically and at work.