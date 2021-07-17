They assure in Gossip No Like that Vanessa Claudio will resign from Suelta La Sopa

“We have information. Suelta La Sopa does not know this yet, that Vanessa Claudio would resign in the next few minutes of Suelta La Sopa to go to Turkey. They take it to Turkia, ”said Javier Ceriani. “For a telenovela,” Elisa Beristain said. Drivers Gossip No Like They also recalled that other conductors had already left this program, and according to what they said, not everyone feels very comfortable in this High Hill production.

Verónica Bastos and Carolina Sandoval, who worked as panelists for said gossip program, which is transmitted through the Telemundo signal, left said production, the dismissal of “La Venenosa” being one of the strongest scandals that said said Program.

“What’s going on there. Who is the queen there? ”Ceriani asked aloud. Elisa said that the reason why Vanessa Claudio she was leaving because she was fed up. And it is that apparently the darling of the show and the producers -Carlos Mesber- is none other than Aylín Mujica. According to Elisa: “Claudio is fed up that Aylín has all the attention, who is the darling of the producers. Whenever things happen they agree with her, Aylín ”.

“It is not known if I will resign today or Monday,” said the Argentine driver, who revealed that before making this decision The Puerto Rican-born host asked if Telemundo had something for her, any other project, and the network said no.

“Vanessa Claudia would resign from High Hill in a few hours,” Ceriani said emphatically. Here the video with the information.

It should be noted that to close this note Vanessa Claudio was still a panelist for Suelta La Sopa. The Puerto Rican has not manifested herself through her social networks to deny the bomb launched by Gossip No Like.

