They assure Daniel Bisogno has come out of the closet and presumes a partner

They assure Daniel Bisogno has come out of the closet and boasts a partner

Has Daniel Bisogno come out of the closet? This is how the hosts of the YouTube program Chisme No Like, Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani, have revealed it. As told by these famous journalists, the driver of Windowing He is finally living his life the way he always wanted.

It is not the first time that Ceriani and Beristain speak in their program about the sentimental situation of Bisogno, who they assure has a relationship with a young man whom he fills with attention and details.

Javier Ceriani had shared that Pati Chapoy’s partner goes out and walks with his partner without regret, but now he assured that the beloved presenter of Ventaneando and ex-husband of Cristina Riva Palacio He even boasts it on his social networks.

The guys from Gossip No Like assured that even, Daniel bisogno She takes this young man with her mother, which would mean that she has finally decided to fully show the world who she is and live her life to the fullest.

The journalists indicated that quite possibly the friend of Pedrito Sola I could have made this decision thanks to them, who try to bring it all up; so it would be easier to be who you are and not hide.

In addition to providing the information and sharing a photograph in which Daniel Bisogno can be seen with his alleged partner and some friends, Elisa asked for applause for the entertainment journalist and radio host for taking that step and finally deciding to be happy.

Javier Ceriani pointed out that it was enough to deceive women and that he must finally accept who he is, for his part, Beristain indicated that he does not know if he likes women and men or only men; but the important thing is to accept yourself.

Recently Daniel Bisogno was criticized for assuring that they do not know what to invent, after emerging images and new rumors about him, his comment was more than badly taken as it came from an entertainment journalist.

Ceriani and Beristain indicated that they do not know when the journalist becomes a celebrity, that this should not be the case, nor treated as such, much less thinking or making unfortunate comments like Bisogno himself, who addresses topics such as all the time of the one who stays in his programs like Ventaneando.