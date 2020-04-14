The vehicle had a satellite location system, which allowed it to be located in a building in the town of San Miguel Atlamajac, municipality of Tecámac, State of Mexico.

The FGR reported the assurance of a stolen truck, which brought 12 drums with an approximate weight of d200 kilos with antibacterial gel and 36 cardboard boxes with car parts.

In a statement, he explained that, “in response to a complaint filed for the crime of theft of motor transport with plates of the Federal public service and derived from the investigations carried out by elements of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM), attached to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in its delegation from the State of Mexico, the vehicle and the merchandise it was transporting were recovered. ”

“Once the complaint was received before the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), by the legal representative of a company, in which the theft of the car was declared, the corresponding investigations were carried out in order to locate the unit.”

“The vehicle had a satellite location system, which allowed Federal Ministerial elements to locate it in a building in the town of San Miguel Atlamajac, Municipality of Tecámac, State of Mexico ”.

After requesting a search warrant for said property, the vehicle was recovered.

“The insured was made available to the MPF, who is part of the corresponding investigation folder, to delineate probable criminal responsibilities, in accordance with the corresponding law.