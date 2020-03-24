They assign a new date for the audience of the actor Pablo Lyle.

Pablo Lyle faces charges for the involuntary murder of Juan Ricardo Hernández A few days ago his hearing had been postponed because of coronavirus They have already assigned him a new date to appear before the court in the city of Miami

The coronavirus outbreak has complicated the common development of many of the social aspects.

Many people remain in quarantine, while local governments and public entities have limited their functions as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As a consequence, the hearing for the murder case that is being carried out against the actor Pablo Lyle had to be postponed.

However, they have already assigned a new date for him to appear before the United States justice.

The documents of the Miami Dade Court, where its judicial process is taking place, indicate that the hearing would be scheduled for April 29, Telemundo reported.

Previously it was scheduled to be on March 20, so we would be talking about a little more than a month late.

“He is eager to leave this behind, he is eager for this to end,” Lyle’s lawyer said in “Ventaneando” when it was learned of the suspension of the hearing.

At the moment, the actor-actor lives in his sister’s apartment in Miami under the condition of probation.

A judicial hearing was scheduled for Friday, March 20, in the murder case facing Mexican actor Pablo Lyle.

However, this was canceled as the courts are complying with the restrictions established in Miami by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other words, at the moment, they are only attending to emergencies and more important audiences.

Bruce Lehr, who is one of the actor’s attorneys, was the one who confirmed to the AP agency that the hearing was “canceled.”

He added that Lyle will remain under house arrest with electronic monitoring, while they indicate a new date to appear in court.

The Mexican’s case is brought by Judge Marlene Fernández-Karavetsos of Miami-Dade County.

This would have been Lyle’s first hearing after the judge denied him permission to leave the country or reside in Mexico during the course of the judicial process.

Background of the case

The 32-year-old actor is charged with the involuntary murder of Juan Ricardo Hernández.

On March 31, 2019, the two had a vehicular confrontation in Miami in which Lyle hit the 63-year-old man.

He suffered a brain injury and died in a hospital four days later.

The actor pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense, but a judge dismissed this argument for his defense. Lyle is appealing this decision.

After posting a $ 50,000 bond, the actor lives on parole with electronic monitoring.