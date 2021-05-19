They assassinated in Mexico a 19-year-old Cuban who was waiting for asylum in the United States.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) condemned this Tuesday the murder in Ciudad Juárez (Mexico) of Cuban Cristian San Martín Estrada, who remained in Mexico as an applicant for political asylum in the United States.

“We condemn the murder in Ciudad Juárez of Cristian San Martín Estrada, a Cuban asylum seeker under MPP (Migrant Protection Protocol), who would have re-entered the United States in the next few days.“, Indicated the agency in its official Twitter account.

San Martín Estrada, 19, was in Mexican territory as part of the MPP – a program also known as “Stay in Mexico” and established by Donald trump (2017-2021) -, waiting for an American judge to resolve his case.

According to information from local media, the Cuban’s crime was recorded Monday night in the center of the border city, where he was allegedly shot to death outside a pharmacy.

UNHCR categorically rejected “any expression of violence and threats towards refugees and asylum seekers.”

And he trusted that the authorities will investigate “thoroughly” to clarify what happened in “this unfortunate event.”

He stated that they will continue to work to identify all individuals with open MPP cases so they can re-enter the United States.

The administration of the former president Donald Trump implemented the controversial “Remain in Mexico” program in early 2019 when a wave of families crossed the border to apply for asylum.

But in recent months, the administration of Joe biden it has begun to reverse this policy.

According to the latest figures, as of May 17, 10,837 people with active MPP cases were accompanied to the United States by personnel from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN agency for migration.

Of these, there are 4,340 migrants served from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

The US authorities detained 178,120 illegal immigrants who crossed the border last April, the highest figure for that month recorded since 2000, but the data also shows a decrease in the number of unaccompanied minors.

