They ask Víctor Manuel about Podemos and he is surprised to say this about Pablo Iglesias

Víctor Manuel and Pablo Iglesias (Photo: GTRES)

The singer Víctor Manuel has been interviewed this Sunday by the Asturian newspaper El Comercio, where he has not cut a hair when talking about social and political news.

In this interview, Víctor Manuel admits that he gets hot “every day” when he opens the newspapers. “When you open it you find a cause for fright,” he says.

“The Vox letter against communism?” The journalist asks him. “Everything smells like mothballs. When they refer to the Venezuelan dictatorship or Bolshevism, I think they don’t know what they are talking about, ”he replies.

“Can we not seem old to you?”, The reporter wants to know.

“Podemos is older than shitting in the field,” replies the singer, who believes that the party has died “before it was born” and that “that is the screw up” because he believes that “it is a necessary instrument to balance the left” . “But all the force has gone in useless gestures.”

Then, Víctor Manuel remembers Iglesias and is resounding about him: “Many times when Pablo Iglesias spoke, everything went to shit. It is infinitely better out of government. “

The interpreter also gets wet about the pardons to the prisoners of the procés independence in Catalonia, something that the Government is evaluating to carry out.

″ Are you outraged? ”Asks the journalist. “No, on the contrary. I want those who are against them to explain the other possibilities to me, ”says Víctor Manuel.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.