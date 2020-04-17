At all times, respect for human dignity should be considered in the treatment of corpses, said senator Ángel García Yáñez.

As a result of the different procedures that the states of the Republic give to the bodies of people who died from coronavirus, Senator Ángel García Yáñez, asked the General Health Law to unify protocols for its management at the national level.

The federal legislator of the PRI considered that they should be managed as established in the Regulation of the General Health Law in the Area of ​​Sanitary Control of the Disposal of Organs, Tissues and Corpses of Human Beings and the related Official Mexican Norms.

“Even when there is no evidence of risk of infection from the bodies of infected people, there could be a risk of infection for people who come into direct contact with them,” he warned.

He mentioned that the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 400 people in the country and in view of the imminent increase in deaths, the federal government updated the “Covid-19 Cadaver Management Guide“Where the guidelines for safe driving, transportation and final disposal of the bodies are framed.

He affirmed that there is a differentiation in the entities regarding the management of the bodies of people who have died from this cause due to lack of protocols, in response to which he urged federal and state authorities to launch training programs and dissemination of the Guide aimed at Funeral agency staff and citizens.

He explained that the guide for the management of bodies by Covid-19 establishes that, At all times, respect for human dignity should be considered in the treatment of corpses and the relationship with the relatives of the deceased.

“The ordinances contain the protocols established for the treatment of the corpse in the health unit, in the transfer to the mortuary, in the post-mortem study, in the care in the morgue; regarding the coffin and final destination, in the care at home, as well as the approach of the bereaved, “he added.

It also includes matters related to repatriation of corpses to Mexico, where national and international provisions for its handling and transportation will be applied; and, in case of deciding repatriation, the pertinent procedures must be carried out, through the Mexican embassies or consulates. (Ntx)