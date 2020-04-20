Doctors and nurses are indispensable; they are at greater risk for caring for Covid patients, but they are not a source of spread, warn Alcocer and López-Gatell.

“If you see on the street, on public roads, a doctor, a doctor, a nurse, a male nurse, who recognizes them by their uniform, do not think that from there you will get the Covid,” he said. Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, through a video he recorded with the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer.

Both officials expressed their concern about the treatment received by health personnel in some areas of the country.

Health professionals face aggression and discrimination from society for fear of # COVID19. They are the ones who can save our lives and are indispensable at this time; respect them, take care of them. pic.twitter.com/USUXyvNADr —Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) April 19, 2020

“Health workers are being discriminated againstYes, not even accepted by the population and the reason for this is a situation of tension, of anguish in the face of a situation that is not known, “he indicated. Alcocer.

It may interest you: Covid-19: Veracruz doctors improvise overalls made with garbage bags

López-Gatell affirmed that the people who work in the hospitals and clinics of the national territory deserve respect.

Nor is there any reason for them to be considered a special source of contagion, he clarified.

“Of course, they are at additional risk because they are in contact with the Covid patients,” he said, “but that does not mean that they are the source of the spread.”

The Undersecretary of Health specified that the circulation of the coronavirus is throughout the country and that it is not the people who are caring for the infected patients where the source of infection comes from.

It may interest you: You have to respect and love health workers: AMLO | Video

“Don’t be afraid, on the contrary, those people that you see, those health professionals are saving lives and can save the life of you, me, anyone who would be in a serious situation due to this disease or any another ”, he stressed.

“They deserve respect, but, in addition, they are necessary, indispensable for our country; please, take care of them, let’s take care of them all“