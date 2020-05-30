Monterrey Mexico. – In the absence of operational rules for all digital platforms, the Latin American Internet Association in Mexico asked the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) an extension of the term to apply the new tax provisions that include registering as obligated to pay and withhold taxes.

The reform to the VAT Law establishes that digital platforms that are located abroad, but that provide services in Mexico, would pay said tax as of June 1, 2020.

“We respectfully invite you to facilitate a transitional regime that includes general rules of a general nature for the implementation and application of collection and withholding of taxes, which comes into effect on January 1, 2021,” the association said in the statement.

ALAI said that so far, the package of secondary laws only covers one sector of the platforms but is not applicable to all.

He stressed that since the beginning of 2019, ALAI, as a representative of the main technology companies, began conversations with the Ministry of Finance and the SAT to publicize the different business models of each of the companies it represents, in order to that the proposal that the Executive proposed contemplate these differences in order to reach an affordable reform.

He pointed out that basing the rules of operation on a single business model (such as that of the transport platforms used in the pilot program) does not offer a simplified solution, but on the contrary, the proposal leads to significant effects on the users of the different digital platforms, which include, among many others, a double taxation that affects consumers, an excessive collection of ISR, in addition to incurring onerous damages for companies.

In a letter sent to SHCP, the association detailed the technical reasons why it is necessary to have the five months of adaptation time officially published in the guidelines of the law on digital taxes.

He explained that the package of secondary regulations, which was planned to be published comprehensively on January 31 to provide the five months of adaptation to the platforms involved in the law, was only made on May 12 and responds only to the dynamics of a unique business model.

On the other hand, ALAI also reiterated its willingness to continue collaborating and contributing to the growth of the country’s digital economy, but stressed the importance of being able to do so within a framework of comprehensive and clear legal certainty.

