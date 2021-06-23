They ask to make transparent management of Irma Eréndira Sandoval in SFP

The coordinator of the PAN in the Senate, Julen Rementería, called on the new head of the Public Function, Roberto Salcedo, to make the management of his predecessor, Irma Eréndida Sandoval, transparent, and not to cover up figures close to Morena and the federal government.

There are many things that have to be explained, the absence or omission that the Ministry of Public Administration has had in these three years has been very clear, it has been documented and must be addressed ”, he said.

Prior to the session of the Permanent Commission, the leader of the PAN in the Senate, emphasized that the former secretary of the Public Function, was replaced by the same president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and during his administration, he allegedly covered up people close to this administration.

I made the decision to replace Irma Eréndira Sandoval Ballesteros with Roberto Salcedo Aquino in the position of Secretary of Public Function. The policy of zero corruption and zero impunity will continue. We will never fail the people https://t.co/C4INib7gje pic.twitter.com/qiEP8YFqns – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 21, 2021

She does not resign, the president dismisses her, separates her from her position, and of course leaving a large number of things unfinished and some files practically unattended, or touched, of course of people related to Morena, because Morena has been very faithful to that saying that the will of the Lord, but my compadre’s oxen, not his ”, he highlighted.

In her speech, the PAN senator Xóchitl Gálvez, asked Roberto Salcedo to clarify the origin of the resources of Sandoval Ballesteros, due to the properties he owns and that cannot be previously justified as a UNAM researcher.

This is the complaint, the new head will have to say if it is appropriate or not, but I think that will remove us from doubts, whether the number of houses that it has really corresponds to the salary of a researcher at UNAM, because the researchers themselves They argue that they are not paid as much as to have 6-7 properties as a result of scientific research ”, he questioned.

asc