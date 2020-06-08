403 journalists were investigated and ideological profile sheets were assembled for the WTO and G20 summits in Buenos Aires, denounced the current conduct of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), which requested to investigate former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019 ).

“The judicial complaint was filed last Friday and tomorrow (Monday) all the evidence is provided,” an official source who asked for anonymity told . this Sunday.

The list of investigated includes dozens of journalists from foreign media, including several from the ., as well as a hundred academics, businessmen and other personalities from civil society.

The material was found in three envelopes, with the captions “2017”, “Periodistas G20”, “Varios”, inside a safe in the office occupied by the former operational director of the AFI Counterintelligence Area.

“The investigation into the journalists was simple. They collected information on social networks and from there an ideological and political profile was drawn,” the source explained.

In her legal complaint, the AFI intervener, Cristina Caamano, points out that the files include “political preferences, publications on social networks, sympathy with feminist groups or with political and / or cultural content, among others.”

The names carry comments such as “he is very critical of the current government”, “he shows his affinity for Peronism”, “he supports the government”, “on Facebook he asked for Lula’s release” or “he signed for Legal abortion”.

According to the ideological profile, they were marked in green, yellow or red, supposedly to enable the accreditation that journalists had requested before the Argentine Foreign Ministry, a practice that evokes those of the dictatorship (1976-1983).

“If this action by the Mauricio Macri government is confirmed, ACERA strongly repudiates procedures of this nature, which are inadmissible in a democracy and seriously harm the exercise of the profession of journalist,” said a statement from the Association of Foreign Correspondents (ACERA).

The Argentine Federation of Press Workers (FATPREN) and the Buenos Aires Press Union (SIPREBA) also showed their rejection.

Diplomatic requests

At the World Trade Organization Summit in 2017, the research was more exhaustive on businessmen, unionists and other social leaders as they included detailed personal, wealth and salary data.

Among the material found, there is a letter from former Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie, dated December 7, 2017, days before the WTO’s resignation, addressed to the then director of the AFI, Gustavo Arribas.

There he begs him to solve “as soon as possible, the situation” of Kirsi Chavda, a member of the Finnish NGO Siemenpuu, who was denied entry to the country at the airport.

“Motivates my request, the request that the Chancellor of Finland sent me, who has guaranteed the good behavior of Mrs. Chavda according to local customs and customs,” wrote Faurie. He adds a similar request from the Chancellor of the Netherlands for members of the NGO Transnational Institute.

Caamano asked that Macri’s inquiry be summoned, as “responsible for setting strategic guidelines and objectives for national intelligence policy,” as well as Arribas, former deputy director Silvina Majdalani and several intelligence agents.

“The intelligence tasks that are denounced in this act are not ordered or authorized by any magistrate,” says the brief, according to which the AFI acted “with manifest collusion of the (then) highest authority of the Ministry of Security of the Nation, Patricia Bullrich “.

In parallel, another court investigates the espionage during the Macri administration of opposition politicians and oficalistas, among them the ex-president and current vice-president Cristina Kirchner and the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, from the same party as the ex-president.

Macri was prosecuted for illegal espionage when he was mayor of Buenos Aires (2007-2015), but was dismissed two weeks after assuming the presidency in December 2015.