15 minutes. Democratic leaders in Florida on Friday accused the Republican Party of “hypocrisy” regarding Cuba and Venezuela.

They asked to investigate the case of former congressman David Rivera, who, although he was a critic of the regimes in those countries, was advising the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA.

A subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) in the US filed Wednesday in a Manhattan court, New York, a lawsuit for breach of contract against Rivera.

Rivera, in 2017, had promised to provide the company with “strategic consulting services” worth US $ 50 million.

The goal of the contract was to improve the company’s reputation among American lawmakers.

David rivera he always presented himself “as someone who was fighting for freedom and democracy in Venezuela and Cuba, and now we see that was doing business with Venezuela“Democrat Frank Mora said at a virtual press conference.

Mora was Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere during Barack Obama’s Presidency.

“Republicans always had a purely political tactic as if they were the only ones defending democracy,” said Florida state senator José Javier Rodríguez.

They say and do the opposite

“When we have Republican leaders who say one thing and do the exact opposite, we ask ourselves: Among Republicans, where is the outrage? Unfortunately it does not exist,” he added.

As the PDVSA subsidiary alleges in its lawsuit, they paid Rivera’s consultant, Interamerican Consulting, $ 15 million, in exchange for which they received only two reports totaling five pages in total.

“It did not perform any relevant services under the agreement, and it certainly did not develop the level of services that could reasonably be expected at rates of approximately $ 17 million a month,” the report says.

The Rivera case was set as an example by Mora, Rodríguez and Florida State Representative Javier Fernández to point out that President Donald Trump and the Republican Party “They are playing with the suffering of the Venezuelan and Cuban community“

Republicans receive money from Maduro

As they talk about their support for Venezuelans and Cubans, the reality is that Trump refuses to help Cubans and Venezuelans seeking asylum in the United States and behind closed doors Republicans and their allies receive money from the Maduro regimesaid a statement from the Florida Democratic Party.

“The revelations of the last days of the business of former Republican congressman David Rivera impact consciousness. I cannot imagine how a person who developed his entire political career speaking of anti-Castroism has the hard face of directly negotiating and assisting the Venezuelan regime,” he said. Fernandez.

Juan González, former deputy secretary of the State Department and former adviser to former vice president Joe Biden, accused the Administration of “exploiting the suffering and loss for political and economic reasons” of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans.

A ploy

In a statement to the Miami Herald newspaper this week, Rivera said the State Department and the National Security Council knew of his contract with the PDVSA subsidiary.

He said that it was actually a ploy to help those who oppose the Nicolás Maduro regime.

In 2012, Rivera lost his seat in the House of Representatives when he was defeated by Democrat Joe García, who like him is Cuban-American.

In 2014, he dropped out of the primaries to become the Republican candidate for Florida’s District 26 again.

At the time, Rivera was under investigation by the FBI and Miami-Dade Police for allegedly secret funding of Justin Lamar Sternad’s 2012 campaign as a Democratic candidate to confront and weaken Joe Garcia.