PRI Senator Mario Zamora requested that the credit program implemented by the federal government be extended to domestic workers who are not enrolled in the IMSS pilot program.

The legislator presented a point of agreement in which he urged the authorities to create the conditions so that those who are not registered in the Pilot Program for the Incorporation of Domestic Workers can be candidates for a loan through the government strategy that is administered by the Institute and coordinated by the Ministry of the Economy.

Zamora recalled that, on May 12, the head of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, announced the possibility of benefiting more than 22 thousand employees registered in the pilot project. The PRI said that, given these figures, it is clear that close to 90 percent of domestic workers do not have the legal backing of an employment relationship and, therefore, the security of a salary to overcome the health crisis in which we live.

Read Are you pregnant? Apply for your disability online with the IMSS

Read Taking money out of your Afore, for unemployment: why should you say NO?

The foregoing, he affirmed, makes the participation of the State more than necessary to provide them access to credits and even take advantage of the program to register more people in the IMSS project.

The PRI senator specified that the lack of formal jobs means that thousands of Mexicans do not have a secure income and that the few that exist are not enough to face the closure of productive activities as a preventive measure in the face of the health emergency.

Among the most affected groups, he warned, are domestic workers, whose vulnerability has been increased due to the fact that their labor rights continue as a pilot program.

In this sense, he considered it necessary for the Federation to generate the necessary incentives for domestic workers and for them to join the beneficiaries of the first line of support from the federal government.