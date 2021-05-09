They ask to cancel Lakeith Stanfield for participating in an anti-Semitic conversation – Tomatazos

Lakeith Stanfield has become a topic of conversation in recent weeks for a variety of reasons. First was his Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the film Judas and the Black Messiah – 100%; In addition, it would also give voice to the first African samurai for an animated series that Netflix is ​​preparing. However, the most recent conversations he has been connected to are not so positive for him.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The most recent information about the actor relates him to a talk that was taking an anti-Semitic course within his speech, this situation arose after he entered a chat room of the application Club House where they talked about Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. In this conversation, the actor from Diamonds in the Raw – 100% was chosen as moderator, which gave him the authority to close the talk or direct it the other way.

Club House is an application that works as an exclusively audio social network, where users can only enter a chat room exclusively with an invitation. According to what is reported in Indie Wire, Stanfield is a constant user of that application, forming part of entertainment rooms and others that are for making some castings, but his participation in a room with so many aggressive comments was what captured the attention of many.

Keep reading: Judas and the Black Messiah | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

According to an article published in The Daily Beast, there was a room prior to that of the report, where so much hatred was shown in the words of the participants that the then moderator decided to close the room, but shortly after a second room was opened in where the conversation continued. Among the topics they discussed were praise for Hitler’s ideology, as well as aggressive comments against Jewish culture and neo-Nazi issues.

According to the informant, who was in the room, the actor never made any anti-Semitic comments, but neither did he stop what was obviously hate speech, and when someone asked him why he was there moderating something so cruel, he “just shrugged ”. After The Daily Beast’s article about the conversation that took place last Wednesday was published, the actor decided to apologize through a statement on his social networks.

Continue with: Hasbro cancels Cara Dune action figures after Gina Carano fired over anti-Semitic comments

Yesterday I walked into an online chat room in the Clubhouse about the teachings of Louis Farrakhan. When the participants in the room noticed me, they quickly appointed me as the moderator of the room. […] At some point during the dialogue, the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made obnoxious anti-Semitic statements and at that point, I should have closed the discussion or walked away from it entirely. I condemn hate speech and discriminatory opinions of all kinds. I unconditionally apologize for what happened in that chat room and for allowing my presence there to provide a platform for hate speech. I am not anti-Semitic nor do I endorse any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room.

Many have pointed to Lakeith stanfield for not reporting this type of meeting, while Louis Farrakhan He insisted for years that his speech was not anti-Semic, he has been constantly condemned by the Anti-Defamation League.