In recent weeks, Animaniacs became a trend in social networks, after it began to broadcast on Azteca channel 7.

The fact generated a special stir among the users of those generations who lived their childhood accompanied by this animated production created by Steven Spielberg.

The benefit for TV Azteca

For Azteca 7, bringing Animaniacs and Pinky y Cerebro to its screen resulted in a success that suits well in complex times such as the one that television stations in the country now generally live.

After the uncertainty generated by the health emergency and the caution that advertisers decided to take, TV Azteca experienced a 21 percent drop in its net sales between January and March of this year.

From time to time, during the period considered, the advertising sales of the Ajusco television station plummeted by 26 percent, to go from 2 thousand 419 million pesos one thousand 794 million is pesos, this even though the audience levels remained solid because, to a large extent, of the confinement.

For the channel, it was not only a good move in the race to maintain and even increase its audience levels in the midst of a lack of understanding.

As a brand, one of the emblematic channels of Azteca has earned the recognition and clapping of audiences thanks to Animaniacs, who have forgotten that the channel belongs to Grupo Salinas, which in recent weeks has been involved in controversy.

The cancellation requirement

The truth is that Animaniacs has now become a social media trend again, after some users have described its content as “racist and misogynistic” and ask that the broadcast be canceled.

#Animaniacs They are not politically correct and I think that quite a few progres, feminists and allies are going to feel offended and / or discriminated against. In fact, it gave them anxiety. @ Liatr Check pic.twitter.com/iE7mBxjvpT – Ricardo Vazquez (@Richie_vzq) June 16, 2020

Of those who want to cancel # Animaniacs … pic.twitter.com/cGNkk7rvn2 – The Julius (@JuliusMajadero) June 25, 2020

These claims come amid a time when racial and discrimination issues have become one of the biggest concerns for audiences.

Along with these comments, hundreds of users have spoken about it to defend the animated series that was especially popular during the 90s.

Now results that want to cancel #Animaniacs for being risen in tone … click shit generation that everything offends them net … After a while they will want to cancel the sun because it burns them! Ridiculous fucking – Edel Perm_Voluntaria (@EdelPVoluntaria) June 25, 2020

They want to cancel #Animaniacs for saying “Hello Nurse 😛”…. I wonder what they would say about Master Happosai stealing lingerie, spying and harassing everyone 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/cH8pPityi8 – Karen (@gdkaren) June 25, 2020

They want to cancel « Animaniacs » but prefer to see « La Rosa de Guadalupe » and the 2000 « Narco Series » that currently exist. This is definitely the worst generation 🤦‍♂️ – Julio César Hidalgo (@MiEstimadoJulio) June 25, 2020

Before crystal audiences?

The debate around Animacs has brought to the table the debate related to what many users and specialists have called “crystal audiences”, a term that refers to a group of audiences that seem to take offense and make almost any content an object of criticizes its ideals of inclusion, respect and social causes.

In other words, they are audiences that seem to polarize social struggles around diverse topics such as sexual diversity, misogyny or racism.

For brands and content generating companies, having this phenomenon in view will be essential.

Issues such as feminism, racism and well-being will generate mixed opinions in the same way that deeply rooted aspects such as religion or politics already do. Building brands that contribute to the well-being of the target audience and communicate this value will be as complex as necessary.

Recall the findings of a recent study signed by 4A which indicates that 67 percent of marketers believe that changing values ​​are making brands more interested in corporate responsibility and value-based marketing, while Consumers say they welcome those brands that take a positive stance on issues such as the fight against racism, inclusion or equality.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299