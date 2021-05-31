They ask the US and Denmark for explanations for espionage case

France on Monday asked the United States and Denmark for explanations about accusations that their intelligence services spied on European political leaders, a new chapter in wiretapping among allies, eight years after the scandal caused by the complaints of the American computer scientist Edward Snowden.

According to an investigation by Danish public television Danmarks Radio (DR) published on Sunday night together with several European media, Washington used these Danish facilities at least until 2014 to be able to listen to several senior leaders from four countries (Germany, Sweden, Norway and France), including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“This is extremely serious, it is necessary to verify whether the Danes, our partners in the EU, have made mistakes or faults in their cooperation with the US services,” said the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune.

With regard to the US side, the minister called to “verify whether indeed, there was (…) wiretapping, spying on political leaders,” without ruling out the possibility of “evaluating the consequences of this in terms of cooperation.”

Washington’s highest-level espionage of its European allies is widely known after the Edward Snowden revelations, but the role that EU countries may have played in the operation further amplifies the scandal.

According to DR, the US National Security Agency (NSA) had access to SMS, phone calls and activities through the Internet, which includes searches, chats and messaging services of the spied officials, among whom is also the minister German Foreign Office of the time, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

What did Copenhagen know about it? Could this spying of officials take place thanks to their collaboration in the “XKeyscore” program, without their knowledge?

Sunday’s DR disclosures are based on a confidential report from Danish military intelligence (FE). Christened “Operation Dunhammer”, it was ordered on an unknown date by the FE leadership after the Snowden case – something that suggests that this service might not be up to date – and that it was delivered in May 2015.

At the request of AFP, FE declined to comment. Without expressing herself directly on these facts, Defense Minister Trine Bramsen considered “unacceptable”, in a brief statement, “the systematic espionage of her close allies.”

This case sheds new light on the dismissal in August 2020 of the head of the FE, Lars Findsen, his predecessor, Thomas Ahrenkiel – who had been promised the post of ambassador in no less than Berlin – and of three other agents. They were dismissed by Bramsen who, according to DR, was informed precisely of the spying on Europeans at the same time.

The precise reason for his dismissal was never made public. But the government reproached them for having “hidden essential and crucial information” and in addition to “providing incorrect information” on that obtained between 2014 and 2020.

The service was also criticized for obtaining “unauthorized” information on Danish citizens and not having “followed or investigated other indications of espionage.”

“These are new pieces of the puzzle. It is exactly the same scandal as the one that showed that the German services had helped Americans spy some years ago, “Thomas Wegener Friis, an intelligence expert at the University of Southern Denmark, told AFP.

With information from AFP