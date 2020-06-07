During the pandemic, the organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) asked the United States government to stop deportations of detained immigrants during the pandemic to prevent the virus from spreading further.

“The US government should immediately impose a moratorium on deportations during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid contributing to the global spread of the virus,” the entity said in a statement.

HRW denounces that while the North American country is the one with the highest number of coronavirus-infected in the world, it keeps numerous immigrants locked up in the centers of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) where it is impossible to maintain the recommended social distance and access to sanitation and hygiene can be difficult.

However, he adds, he continues to deport people who have been in these centers and who could be carriers of the virus, since they say that only between February 3 and April 24 did the US charter 232 deportation flights to Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Despite COVID-19 outbreaks in US immigration detention centers and travel restrictions around the world, the US has continued deportations without paying much attention to the consequences,” Nicole Austin said in this statement. Hillery, director of the US program at HRW.

To which he added that “with these reckless deportations the Donald Trump Administration is contributing to the expansion of COVID-19 and jeopardizing global public health.”

800 infections at ICE headquarters

HRW states that in these detention centers, where according to ICE 818 cases have already been detected among the internees, immigrants do not have access to preventive measures such as masks and even in some cases they are forced to pay for soap.

The organization therefore considers that sending these people to their countries of origin, where they often do not have access to health and basic needs, is an added grievance for them and their communities, which they expose to the virus.

The United States reached 1,856,118 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 107,281 deaths, according to the independent count by Johns Hopkins University.