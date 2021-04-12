They ask the State Legislature to pass laws to reform the probation system in NY

After the State Legislature approved the fiscal budget for 2021-2022 last week, now a coalition is asking senators and assemblymen in Albany to focus their efforts on passing a package of laws to reform the system of parole in prisons from New York.

Leaders of the Party of Working Families, NY Citizen Action Y Communications Workers of America, along with ten state legislators, joined community members who are part of the Popular Campaign for Justice on Parole for a virtual press conference called: “Justice for Parole is Next,” in which they called for that the approval of the projects of Law on Probation for the Elderly and Fair and Timely Probation, be part of the top priorities for the post-budget state legislative session.

“This year’s legislative session has shown us what is possible when elected leaders work closely with grassroots communities. But our work is not done. We have much more to do to end the mass incarceration crisis and restore the health and stability of our communities, ”he said. Sochie nnaemeka, director of the Party of Working Families.

The coalition ensures that these bills together would ensure that people in New York State prisons have meaningful opportunities for individualized consideration of the parole based on your rehabilitation and preparation for release.

Lisette Nieves, Bronx Community Leader With the Free Older People in Jail campaign, he said: “My brother went to jail at 16 years old. He is serving a 48-year sentence to life in prison. He has been in prison for 38 years. Every day he asks me if the bills are being voted on. I care about my brother ”.

Meanwhile, the assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa, who represents Manhattan and who is the main sponsor of the project ‘Elder Parole’He said: “It is true that we passed a big budget last week. But all those victories would be in vain if we leave people behind in jail. We know that the probation system is racist. We know that we need to dismantle this system. When I agreed to take on the Elder Parole, I took it with two basic premises in mind: First, that everyone is compatible with transformation. Second, nobody’s life is more valuable than anyone else’s. We are equal human beings in the eyes of God. Our laws must reflect that. “

The Popular Campaign for Justice on Probation is a platform that has the support of more than 300 organizations across New York State and is led by a coalition of the largest and most influential criminal justice and social justice groups in the state.

This group claims that racism infects the parole release system as well as all elements of the criminal legal system, citing as an example that a white person in a New York prison has, on average, a significantly higher probability of being released. parole than a black or Latino person, as a Times Union analysis would show that of the nearly 19,000 parole board decisions between October 2018 through October 2020, 41% were white, compared to 34% of blacks and 33% of Latinos.

The pending laws in Albany: