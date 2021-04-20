They ask the public of Godó to leave the stands due to the curfew

At nine o’clock at night, the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, asks the audience that is still in the stands to leave it and go to the exit door to leave the installation.

It is one of the measures of the anti Covid-19 policy of this edition, in which only 1,000 daily fans are allowed access.

This Tuesday, with two games still going on, Jannick Sinner-Egor Gerasimov and Karen Khachanov-Cameron NorrieThe few fans already present were invited to leave the club to return home taking into account that there is a curfew in force at ten o’clock at night and that the entrance does not serve as a pass to skip it.

He is not new to tennis this season, it already happened at the Asutralia Open during the match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz.