Gloria Guevara Manzo, President and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council, said that the G-20 has the power to influence and promote a coordinated effort for the recovery and preservation of the sector.

EFE –

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC, for its acronym in English) called on the ministers of the G-20 to lead a united and coordinated recovery of the sector before the crisis of COVID-19.

The president and CEO of the WTTC, Gloria Guevara Manzo, recalled that without the rapid action of the G-20 Up to 75 million jobs are at risk, one in four new jobs worldwide, and the contribution of 10.3 percent ($ 8.8 trillion) to the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

So he said that the G-20 It has the power to influence and promote a coordinated effort for the recovery and preservation of the sector, for which he exhorted them so that, in the extraordinary meeting of the Ministers of tourism to be held next Friday, April 24, seek solutions to combat the crisis that paralyzes the entire sector tourist.

The Mexican directive recognized the G-20 for freezing the debt of the world’s poorest countries, as an important step to enable them to strengthen their health systems, save lives and combat the effects of COVID-19.

“Freezing the debt of the poorest nations shows that this forum is the best platform to agilely push forward the necessary and urgent actions to save the global travel and tourism sector.”



The WTTC now proposes to the ministers of tourism that they commit together with the sector private for faster recovery of sector. “This would involve including the sector private in the coordinated response, ensuring that all measures put the traveler at the center of their actions. “

In addition, it recommended raising safety and health standards through technology, developing joint public-private health protocols in the G-20as well as ongoing support packages for the sector tourist, beyond the lifting of the bull run and recovery.

Guevara Manzo related in a statement that under the leadership of Saudi Arabia as president of the G-20, a country that recorded the fastest growth in travel GDP and tourism In 2019, at four times the world average, the meeting offers the best platform to ensure a coordinated approach for faster recovery.

He also suggested that at the end of the quarantine throughout the G-20, to restore effective operations, remove travel barriers and reopen borders, to ensure efficient resumption of flights, and the movement of people and large-scale travel essential to restoring confidence.