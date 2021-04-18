They ask the authorities to accuse the police who killed a Hispanic boy

A newly released video showing the moment a Chicago police officer kills a 13-year-old Hispanic boy will be key evidence as prosecutors examine the matter and grapple with the emotions generated by the chilling images and legal precedent. which makes it difficult to bring charges against law enforcement agencies.

Miami World / AP

Video of last month’s incident was released on Thursday and caused enormous regret and outrage.

Evidence against the agent on the death of the Hispanic child

It shows when agent Eric Stillman, who is white, shoots Adam Toledo less than a second after the boy dropped a pistol, turned to Stillman, and began to raise his hands.

There are those who have spoken out in favor of Stillman being prosecuted or fired, but others believe that the video shows how difficult it can be for prosecutors and police officers to make a decision of that nature because of a situation in which a police officer makes a decision. quick to fire her weapon after chasing a suspect down a dark alley after coming to the scene for a report of gunfire.

The decision to press charges against Stillman will rest with the Cook County State Attorney’s Office, which will receive the report from the Civil Police Liability Office after that independent board completes its investigation.

Sentence of the court

Several jurists said Friday that they do not believe Stillman could be charged under the criteria set out in a 1989 Supreme Court ruling on the use of police force.

The death of the Hispanic minor at the hands of Stillman adds to the tensions derived from police procedures in Chicago and other parts of the United States, particularly in the black and Latino communities.

The videos and other investigative materials are set against the backdrop of the Minneapolis trial of former agent Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

This makeshift altar was erected on Friday, April 16, 2021, near where 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot to death by a police officer in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. (AP Photo / Shafkat Anowar)

About 1,000 people gathered Friday night in a park in Chicago’s northwest sector, some of them holding signs reading.

“Stop killing children” and “The Chicago Police Department cannot be reformed.”

A marching band played as the crowd chanted “without justice there is no peace.”

Dulce Rodriguez, 34, was holding a sign that read: “We are Adam Toledo.”

His 5-year-old daughter, Vida, was waving a large Mexican flag.

“It could happen to anyone’s child,” said Rodriguez, whose cousin died last June from gun violence.

“The police did nothing. They attract her, ”Rodriguez said, referring to gun violence in low-income neighborhoods like the one she lives in. “We are better when they are not here.”