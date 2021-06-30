They ask that Serranía be investigated

MEXICO CITY. After the departure of Florence Serrania As general director of the Metro Collective Transport System (STC), Christian von Roehrich, coordinator of the PAN bench in the Congress of Mexico City, demanded that the authority initiate an investigation “due to negligence and omissions during his administration.”

He highlighted that in two years of management at the head of the Metro there were “trains that collide, fires, explosions and wagons that fell, among other events. Now she has to appear before Congress and the Prosecutor’s Office, interrogate her in order to submit her to a line of investigation for her probable administrative and criminal responsibility ”.

Among the events that “marked the Serranía administration is the death of a woman at the Tacubaya station two years ago, to whom negligence on the part of the station chief was attributed and how to forget the fire at the Delicias substation, which had as balance another death and six lines of the system stopped under the argument of being a short circuit, but it was never said who caused it ”.

He explained that almost two months after the collapse of Line 12, “in which 26 people died and there were more than 70 injured, it is necessary to investigate and punish those who were in charge of maintenance under the leadership of Serranía, including it.”

The coordinator of the PAN bench said that Morena and the Government “systematically refuse to create an Investigative Commission so that the Metro officials responsible for the collapse appear, but that attitude encourages corruption and stops the truth about what happened in Tláhuac.” .

