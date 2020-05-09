The Center for Economic Studies of the Private Sector (CEESP) pointed out that Mexico can resort to financing at reasonable costs, such as the flexible line of credit with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that amounts to 60 billion dollars, or the equivalent of 5.5 points of GDP. Read: AMLO: Presidential plane has purchase offer

This option, combined with the increase in public debt and other resources such as that of extinguishable trusts, can raise a billion pesos to face the economic crisis, the study center said.

“The treasury has margins or ‘buffers’ of resources in addition to being able to finance itself expeditiously. On one hand, there are the resources of the FEIP (Fund for Stabilization of Budgetary Income) and other extinguishable trusts.

“On the other hand, the Government has financial resources that could be excessive and that it can partially use. It could be assumed that from these sources it would be possible to quickly access some 500 billion pesos. With an equivalent increase in debt, they could be completed close one billion pesos, “said the Center.

In its “Point of View”, CEESP indicated that the increase in public debt as a proportion of GDP would not cause concern in the markets or in credit rating agencies.

“It is very likely that these will rather punish countries that do not have an accurate plan to deal with the health and economic crisis and a clear plan to recover and stabilize the fiscal deficit and public debt. At this time, if the Public debt measured in net or gross terms seems rather irrelevant, “he said.

He indicated that in order to mitigate the effects of the crisis, non-urgent programs or projects should be postponed, as well as eliminating those that do not demonstrate their economic and social profitability.

He added that there is broad agreement in society on the need to take temporary fiscal measures to face health and economic crises. First, he considered, it is essential to direct more resources to the health sector.

Also provide facilities (not waivers) to companies so that they do not fall into a liquidity problem that, if it lasts, can become insolvency and lead to eventual bankruptcy.

CEESP also considered that it is important to direct aid to informal workers not covered by social programs, especially in urban areas, so that they can stay at home. Because otherwise, they must continue on the streets looking for daily sustenance.

