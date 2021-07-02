They ask not to travel to Mazatlán, Sinaloa, due to an increase in covid infections

DURANGO

Given the increase in covid-19 cases in Sinaloa, Durango authorities recommended their citizens not to travel to Mazatlán, since it represents a source of contagion.

The State Secretary of Government, Héctor Flores Ávalos, highlighted the importance of citizens being responsible in the trips they make and with mobility between and on weekends.

He stressed that the importance of Mazatlán as a tourist port places it as an important point of contagion.

Flores Ávalos said that the entity remains on a green traffic light, highlighting the good management of the health contingency.

We have had a responsible management but we want to ask society to help us in this and to maintain a lot of control in this type of cases and that if they have to leave the entity, it may be out of necessity, “he said.

jcs