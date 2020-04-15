More than 21,000 migrants have been stranded in Mexico since the start of the pandemic. Twelve thousand 500 are in the north of the country and nine thousand in the south.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) asked the Mexican authorities for the “immediate release” of migrants if they can no longer be deported to their countries of origin due to the closure of borders, in order to prevent outbreaks of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the detention centers.

Is release measure It is “crucial to reduce the risk faced by migrants in detention centers that are not in a position to prevent the transmission of the new coronavirus,” the organization said in a statement.

According to the organization, since March 23 protests began in migrant detention centers in Mexico due to the growing fear of Covid-19 due to overcrowding and unsanitary conditions to which this sector is exposed.

Particularly, cSalvadoran and Honduran citizens cannot be repatriated for the measures imposed by the governments of both countries “and this causes them to be arbitrarily detained without a legitimate purpose, in violation of the provisions of international law,” declared HRW.

On the one hand, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has asked to restrict the passage to prevent new infectionsOn the other, his counterpart in Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, asked to stop the deportations because his country lacks the resources to deal with possible cases of coronavirus among people in transit.

At the end of March, authorities from the National Institute of Migration (INM) told the NGO that until that time an agreement had not been reached with the governments of those countries to rethink an orderly deportation, this, despite the fact that the Central American governments maintain a speech of access to compatriots. It is not like this.

“Administrative detention of a migrant should be applied as an exceptional measure of last resort, for the shortest period possible, and only “if justified by a legitimate purpose,” such as the imminent expulsion from the country, “the United Nations (UN) Working Group on Arbitrary Detention previously commented.

“If that purpose is impossible for any reason beyond the control of the detained person, including the non-cooperation of the consular representation of his country of origin, the detained person must be released to avoid indefinite detention, which would be arbitrary,” he added. the international body.

In this context, Human Rights Watch appealed to the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to prevent clashes in detention centers, guarantee sanitary measures to those who remain within them and investigate cases of excessive use of force; or arbitrary arrests.

According to information from the National Institute of Migration (INM), more than 21,000 migrants have been stranded in Mexico since the arrival of the pandemic on the American continent, of which 12,500 are in the north of the country and 9,000 in the South. (Ntx)