They ask Mexican travelers to take action against new variants of covid

MEXICO CITY

Faced with the rebound in infections due to the new variants of covid-19 in various regions of the world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Mexican people to take preventive measures in case of international trips.

He recalled that, based on this situation, some countries have adopted restrictive measures at their borders, particularly at international airports, as is the case in Europe, Asia and the United States in America.

It should be considered that international air connectivity continues to be limited and subject to unforeseen changes. Also, sanitary conditions and measures in various international destinations can change rapidly and frequently. This inevitably entails logistical difficulties abroad, effects on the mobility and travel plans of people, ”said the agency.

In this regard, Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said this week, from France, that he respects the decision of the European Union to require a COVID passport from travelers to verify that they are vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, although for the moment the entry permit it would only be for those who have the complete scheme of Pfizer, Moderna, Astra-Zeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm and SinoVac. Not so, CanSino or Sputnik V.

He trusted that said measure does not affect those who wish to move to the old continent, regardless of their reasons for travel and said that Mexico will not apply a similar measure, requiring a vaccination card, for international travelers.

In the case of the COVID passport, Mexico does not have that policy until today, ”he said.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry recommended that all travelers have insurance for medical expenses during their stay abroad and periodically consult the Traveler’s Guide (www.gob.mx/guiadelviajero), which is constantly updated with information preventive about migration, health and sanitation measures for entering the different countries.

jcs