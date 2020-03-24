At the moment a large number of companies are leaning on their shoulders to contribute everything necessary, and to the best of their abilities, to the serious situation that public health in Spain is going through due to the coronavirus crisis.

The group of Ibex 35 companies that have created a contingency fund of 150 million euros to buy medical supplies, or the long list of companies that have left their production lines to start manufacturing medical masks or gowns, the taxi sector joins them. One of the most controversial guilds in recent years.

In a statement from the Madrid Professional Taxi Federation, together with the rest of the capital’s radio stations, they confirm that the group rejects one of the investments granted by the Community of Madrid to contribute to the costs of fuel, cleaning and disinfection of cars that they continue operating in the capital; mainly for those who are transporting medical personnel from hospitals for free.

132,000 euros under an agreement that, from the collective, request that they refer to the purchase of masks, respirators and PPE for the Community of Madrid – one of the most cases of contagion registered by coronavirus and that more needs for medical material registers – .

In the first moments of the coronavirus crisis, and with the deployment of hygiene and disinfection measures for the subway and the bus, the taxi was the first to raise its voice and ask for help. Now they back down because they consider it, “the worst moments”.

One of the most affected groups

The taxi, due to its conception of means of public transport, is one of the few guilds that can continue operating after the announcement of the State of Alarm in Spain – in Madrid, the group is currently operating on alternate day shifts.

Carriers, the rest of the public transport personnel and medical personnel have, right now, become the key points in the situation of a country confined to their homes.

They are also part of the group of self-employed who, the vast majority – especially those who are part of the tourism sector – has seen its revenue drop to almost its entirety. In this sense, and despite the fact that the financing of car cleaning has been rejected – a cost that can be assumed by the owners of the vehicles – measures have been requested to be able to assume the payment of quotas and debts.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was already carrying out measures for the self-employed group and up to 3,500 euros of aid for the workers of the group.

