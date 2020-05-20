If a person needs a borrow money, What is the logic of asking a high amount to be able to lend? Actually none. In times like now, when families face unemployment and economic crisis, there are always lively companies that seek to profit from the need of the people.

And when we have an urgency or a certain despair, we are more vulnerable to making bad decisions, which under normal conditions would never cross our minds. These types of movements are considered express loans.

They ask me for a deposit to give me a loan, is it reliable? | Photo: My Pocket

According to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), companies appear that offer attractive amounts of money, in exchange for very few requirements, “without checking Credit bureau“but asking for an amount of money to release the loan.

They will be able to tell you that they are only a management company and that they will help you get a loan with a financial or commercial institution. They usually offer loans or credits that the banks or stores they promote do not manage.

Since they convince you, they usually ask you for an amount of money that is always a percentage of the total loan that they will supposedly help you get. If you ask them, they will tell you that this money goes to administrative and management expenses.

They give you a date, which you must wait for the credit to be released, but this never happens. When the credit did not finally come to you and you go to his office to ask they can give you long or give you a new date … although most likely, you will not even find anyone in the offices that they rented to defraud many people.

So the Condusef recommends that if you need a loan from a bank or store, go directly to their facilities. You will see that there they do ask you for many requirements, because it is a real credit and it is about verifying that you are a reliable person.

.