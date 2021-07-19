They ask Married about Cuba and Morocco and his answer leaves many on Twitter in check

Pablo Casado, leader of the PP. (Photo: .)

The words of Pablo Casado to the journalist Adolfo Lorente in La Voz de Galicia are giving a lot to talk about on social networks.

The two responses of the PP leader on international politics, specifically on Cuba and Morocco, have unleashed thousands and thousands of comments on Twitter.

Asked if he, if he were president of the Government, would say in public that Cuba is a dictatorship “taking into account the business interests of Spanish Spanish firms on the island”, Casado has answered bluntly.

“Cuba is a dictatorship and the businessman who does not like it, let him find another destination,” the PP leader begins by saying. Casado has indicated that “you cannot be on the sidelines of such a drama” and has sent to live on the island “the ministers of the progress of Podemos and the PSOE.”

“They won’t have a problem with meat because they don’t have enough to eat. Well, except for the Castroites, who are millionaires ”, the opposition leader has sentenced.

It is the following answer that has screeched many. When questioned about Morocco, Casado has given a totally opposite reply. The leader of the PP has commented that “Morocco is a monarchy” and has defined it as “a strategic country for Spain.”

“From a pragmatic stance, you have to have good relations in anti-terrorism, immigration policy or to combat drug trafficking. Pragmatism yes, but firmly with respect to our borders ”, concluded Casado.

A Twitter user has collected these two responses and commented: “Married versus Married.” The tweet has in less than 24 hours more than 5,300 ‘likes’ and more than 2,000 shares.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE