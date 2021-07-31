They ask Kichi if he condemns “violence” in an act of Vox and what happens is better to see

The mayor of Cádiz, José María González ‘Kichi’, has been very resounding when asked about the incidents that occurred this week at a Vox event in the Andalusian city, when party supporters and other people concentrated against him confronted Screams.

Asked if he “condemns the violence” on the spot, Kichi stressed that he “firmly condemns the violence that took place.” “But the violence that I condemn is the violence of Vox,” he qualified.

The mayor of Cádiz has assured that, “as happened in Vallecas”, in Cádiz the leader of Vox Macarena Olona also “provokes the people.” According to his point of view, “in the face of fascism only antifascism fits.”

“Just as in Vallecas, they arrived, provoked the people who were there peacefully assembled in rejection of that way of thinking, those values, those ideals. They provoke and record videos and then Mrs. Olona comes out, like the Cid Campeador or as if she were in the battle of Las Navas de Tolosa in 1212 with the flag at the ready, and then they victimize themselves ”, Kichi has denounced.

The mayor of Cádiz has insisted that “Vox is not a victim”, but an “executioner”: “And the only violence that I condemn from the City Council as mayor of Cádiz is the violence of Vox, the violence of Mrs. Olona and the violence of a party that violates Human Rights and that exalts undemocratic values ​​”.

Kichi has also assured that it is evident that “there is a direct thread between José María Pemán and the PP and between José María Pemán and Vox”: “Some are heirs to Francoism and others are nostalgic for Francoism.”

