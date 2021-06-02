They ask Joe Biden to address the causes that generate migration in Central America



They ask Biden to address the causes of immigration.

Photo: JUSTIN HAMEL / AFP / Getty Images

Evangelical leaders sent a letter to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress, urging them to work together to address the causes of poverty, violence and corruption that fuel migration from Central America.

“We are writing to urge you to use the influence and resources of the United States Government to address the causes of emigration from the Northern Triangle of Central America (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador)”says the letter.

“This response must be holistic in addressing both the causal factors of this migration and US policies governing the arrival of an immigrant”adds the document, according to a statement from the Evangelical Immigration Board.

The leaders urge the Government to partner with faith-based organizations that are actively working to reduce poverty and expand opportunities in Central America, emphasizing that they have “Unique relationships with local churches, thus achieving unparalleled access and trust among local communities, and promoting resilience among community members.”

The letter also suggests that the US government collaborate with civil society organizations that have “The ability, willingness and experience to tackle corruption, while supporting US diplomacy to expose corrupt politicians and practices”.

The statement notes that evangelical leaders have long insisted on humane treatment of asylum seekers and other migrants arriving in the United States, in accordance with US law.

“But they also pray, work and see to it that the day comes when no one is forced to emigrate to the United States under duress”, he said.