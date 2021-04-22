They ask how he is after being vaccinated and his answer could go straight to the history books

The response of this woman after being vaccinated. (Photo: À Punt)

The vaccination campaign has accelerated in recent weeks. The month of April is being, as had been warned, that of takeoff.

The doses coming from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have been joined by those from Janssen, after the European Medicines Agency once again recommended their use.

For this reason, every day more and more people pass through vaccination points throughout Spain. And with them, such fantastic reactions to the media.

The program À Punt Apala, which is broadcast in the Valencia Community, interviewed a woman just before entering to get vaccinated and when she left.

If at the entrance he could already presage that he was going to give a viral moment, at the exit he ratified it. After being asked how she was doing, the woman couldn’t be clearer: “Very good, fucking good.” When he realized the expression he had used, he gave a spontaneous “ow.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.