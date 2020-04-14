In four days more than a thousand citizens have received a threat in their email inboxes: or pay between 1,300 and 1,700 euros in cryptocurrencies or your contacts will know that they have visited pornographic websites.

Is massive cyber-fraud campaign through extortion It was released this Tuesday by the Deputy Director General for Human Resources and Training of the National Police, Pilar Allué, at a press conference in which the State Security Forces and Bodies report on the latest developments in their actions in relation with the health crisis of COVID-19.

The confinement derived from the state of alarm would be one reason why this type of cyber-fraud has increased, according to the police.

The police body considers that this “wave” of emails of this type of blackmail received by citizens during the last days it has to do with the confinement derived from the alarm state.

Increased porn consumption and increased intensity of sex-scam scams

Confinement has caused in countries like Spain higher consumption of television and internet. A trend that is not alien to porn according to the data handled by a reference in the sector. In Spain, since the first days of quarantine, Pornhub has been registering sustained increases in traffic. And the tonic seems to be exactly the same in the rest of the world.

The “significant” increase in cases of this type of scam, which the National Police puts at least one thousand, has been quantified only through the emails, notifications and complaints from citizens that the cybercrime unit has received from the body. That is to say, are only reported cases, which suggests that there have been many more registered in recent weeks.

The thousand cases that the National Police are talking about are only those that have been notified to them, so it is suspected that there could be many more

The extortion, as Commissioner Allué recalled at the press conference, is blackmail consisting of threatening a potential victim by sending “contacts, videos or intimate information to their contacts that [los atacantes] they would have obtained after hacking their terminal “. Something that is usually not true. In the current massive campaign that has been detected, they threaten to report on the visited of pornographic content web pages.

The police recommendation to citizens is do not be alarmed or consider the threat to be real, do not make any requested payment, do not answer the mail or emails received or start any type of conversation with the extortionists, block and mark the sender of the emails as spam, be suspicious of any mail that may seem strange and of unknown origin, Do not click on links in the body of the received mail, do not open attachments sent from the received email, renew the password of the email, computer and computer applications regularly and establish strong passwords, as well as keep computer equipment updated.

