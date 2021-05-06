“They ask for three years in prison for a Poli Díaz who was behaving excellently and leading a very orderly life”

The shadow of the past looms over again Poli Diaz. The 53-year-old boxer from Madrid was arrested two days ago for failure to appear at one of the trials he had pending in The Gran Canarian palms. Poli went to a Las Palmas Sur District Police Station to renew the National Identity Document (DNI) and the national police came up with an order to enter prison issued by the 30th Criminal Court in Madrid.

Since then he has been admitted to the Salto del Negro Penitentiary Center – Las Palmas. From MD we wanted to explain the reason for the new admission to prison of the ‘Potro de Vallecas’, who had been in Las Palmas for several months preparing his announced return at the end of this year.

Poli is as a preventive prisoner in the Salto del Negro Penitentiary – Las Palmas (Canary Islands), specifically in the department of income for Covid one week, and later he will enter the module with the rest of the inmates. Díaz is behind bars because, according to reports to MD Antonio Ricobaldi CEO promoter UGC (UNLIMITED GLOBAL CHALLENGERS), “He did not appear for a trial – in 2014 for a fight he had and for which he is accused of assault – of which his dates were changed several times, four or five times and he did not find out about the last one. The trial was held, they suspended it because Poli was not there, but they applied a search and arrest warrant, a code 10 “.

He has a three-year prosecutor and private prosecution petition, but it is not known when the trial will take place

The question now is to know what punishment Poli Díaz faces, how long could he be in prison. “It is not known exactly. He has a three-year prosecution and private prosecution petition, but it is not known when the trial will take place. It is believed that it could be in the middle of next month and until then he would remain in prison ”, adds Ricobaldi.

Poli, who had previously been in prison and who has other pending procedures awaiting trial, had been training for months in Las Palmas, in a gym in Maspalomas, and every day he went to run on the beach for about ten kilometers, in addition to following some specific exercises that he had marked himself with a view to his return later this year in an exhibition match, following in the footsteps of Mike tyson; an option that has received a serious setback.

Collateral damage from arrest

“At the moment the fight was scheduled for November, but the change of date was already being considered in order to have the largest possible audience and move it to February 2022. This has happened is an important handicap for the promoter and for the promoter, since after Poli’s imprisonment there have already been several sponsors who have withdrawn from the evening and even he may have problems with the sports license because he has pending criminal cases “, to which it should be added that” he has there has been an important investment in promoting the fight and in the change of image of Poli and what happened also affects other fighters ”, he concludes Antonio Ricobaldi.

Poli Díaz was behaving excellently and leading a very orderly life

‘El Potro de Vallecas’, who has two more pending cases, currently resided in Las Palmas with his partner Lola, focused on getting a good set-up for his return and when he was in Madrid he lived in an apartment he has in Vallecas, having as a source of income a life pension that he has received for years, and what he receives from some sponsors and from the seminars that he has been able to give.

A past that has sent Poli back to the canvas when “the man was behaving in an excellent way and leading a very orderly life, with a view to starring in his successful return to Madrid”.