They ask for these changes in Plug-in Hybrid cars

Vehicles with plug-in hybrid technology in the spotlight. From T&E they ask for a stricter European regulation with this type of cars.

April 22, 2021 (08:00 CET)

Plug-in hybrids, in the sights of the T&E.

The plug-in hybrids They are, for many, the solution to access electric mobility without having to purchase a pure electric vehicle. The presence of a heat engine, in addition to the electrical part, allows to have a typical range of a gasoline vehicle, for example, and a smaller one with electricity. This brings with it certain benefits: in Spain, for example, with the Zero label from DGT, which in turn translates into tax benefits, parking, access to low-emission areas …

However, controversy has always surrounded this type of vehicle. In many cases, we have seen large vehicles, with powerful thermal propellants that, once they run out of electric autonomy, pollute and spend the same (or more) than a 100% thermal equivalent car. The “false electrics”, some call them. With this premise, the criticism of the European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E), what ask for changes in the regulations that directly affect plug-in hybrids.

Mainly, from T&E it is requested that the future European regulations on CO2 emissions require that vehicles with this plug-in technology have at least 80 kilometers of electric autonomy. For this, it is also required that the electric motor have at least the same or greater power than the combustion engine. And finally, that these vehicles have a fast charge of at least 50 kW.

Changes to plug-in cars requested by the European Federation for Transport and Environment from the European Union.

For T&E, today’s plug-in hybrids are closer to being combustion vehicles than electric. In their request to the EU, it is indicated that, although they homologate and announce low emissions, on average they are polluting “up to four times more than the homologated figures and, sometimes, up to eight times more”.

“These measures must guarantee that the plug-in hybrids sold in the EU can generate the necessary CO2 savings and help the transition towards zero-emission mobility,” says Europa Press. document published by the T&E, which also asks to be remove incentives for manufacturers to sell these types of cars and the tax exemptions they currently have.

When the current emissions regulations were established, it was put as limit manufacturers to an average of 95 g / km of CO2 in their cars. Electrified vehicles, due to their low average emissions homologated, are the perfect claim to reduce these average emissions. But also, to achieve a more realistic adaptation to this new standard, the EU allows brands has allowed certain advantages when counting their plug-in hybrids sold (and pure electric): as two sales plug-in vehicles that emit less than 50 g / km of CO2; In 2021, the scale is 1.67 vehicles, while in 2022 it will be 1.33 vehicles.