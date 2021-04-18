They ask for six months in prison for a father for hitting his daughter’s face in an argument

The Prosecutor’s Office asks half a year in jail for a father accused of hitting his daughter in the face of 16 years in the course of a discussion, and that will be judged this Monday in the criminal room number 3 of Vigo.

According to the public accusation statement, this man had an argument with his daughter on March 13, 2020 on Meixoeiro street in Vigo. In the framework of that fight, the father, without a criminal record, hit the minor in the face with his hand, causing a nasal contusion.

For these facts, the Prosecutor attributes a crime of mistreatment in the family environment and asks that he be sentenced to 6 months in prison, and that he be banned from having or carrying weapons for one year.

It also claims that you are forbidden to approach your daughter, to their home, educational center or any other place than the least frequent, as well as to communicate with her, for a period of one year.