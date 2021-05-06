They ask for precautionary measures to prevent the leader of the Polisario Front from escaping from Spain before declaring in court

A letter sent this Thursday to the investigating court of the National High Court requests the adoption of personal precautionary measures Regarding the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, who has been called to testify before the Spanish justice on June 1.

In the brief, presented by the Saharawi Association for the Defense of Human Rights (ASADEDH), it is requested that “once brought to justice” Ghali’s statement is taken as being investigated “urgently.” Likewise, through this document ASADEDH asks the court to assess the “adoption of precautionary measures of a personal nature” with respect to the leader of the Polisario Front, “taking into account the seriousness of the facts and the crimes charged.”

ASADEDH also requests to take into account “the penalties provided, flagrante delicto in its commission, default in illegality and the risk of repetition in unlawful conduct”, collects the document addressed to the National High Court, and asks that precautionary measures “deemed pertinent” be also adopted to ensure “the pecuniary responsibilities that the now defendant may incur”, including, according to the brief, “the bond requirement” and, if applicable, “the seizure of assets”.

Summoned to testify on June 1

The judge of the National Court examining the Santiago Pedraz case already has the Police report certifying that the person who has been hospitalized since April in Logroño for Covid-19 is Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario Front. So, Legal sources have pointed out this Thursday that the magistrate has decided to put a date on his statement as a defendant in the National Court, and has set it in principle for June 1.

Nevertheless, this date may vary because it all depends on the state of health of Ghali and how he is evolving with the treatment he continues in the hospital, where he would have been admitted under the identity of Mohamed Benbatouche.

ASADEDH’s complaint



ASADESH presented last April a letter in the National Court requesting the reopening of the complaint filed against the general secretary of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, that was filed in October of last year, as well as his arrest and his taking of statement as investigated.

In said letter to which Europa Press had access, the association informed the Central Court of Instruction number 5, who It has already studied the complaint filed, which stated that the leader of the Polisario Front entered Spain under “a false name to avoid problems with the Spanish Justice for this cause”, through a “medicalized plane”. Thus, after providing said name under which Ghali had hidden himself, ASADESH asked the investigating judge Santiago Pedraz to order the verification of his true identity and to proceed with the “notification of the complaint.”

Likewise, he was interested in issuing an order for the arrest and delivery of the secretary general of the Polisario Front so that he could not “elude the action of international justice” and that Ghali’s statement be taken “in the hospital in Logroño where he is admitted.”

Charged for “genocide” and “torture”

Brahim Ghali was indicted in 2016 by the judge of the National High Court, José de la Mata, for accusing him of the commission of crimes of genocide, murder, torture and disappearances allegedly committed against the dissident Sahrawi population who took refuge in the Tindouf camps (Algeria). The judge admitted a complaint to be processed in November 2012, which was filed by Asadedh and three victims against 28 members of the Polisario Front and senior Algerian government officials.

Before the imputation, the General Secretary of the Polisario Front had planned a visit to Spain. After knowing the summons, he did not travel to Spain, where he was going to participate in the International Conference of Support and Solidarity with the Saharawi People in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona). Thus, he did not appear before the judge in relation to the complaint for alleged human rights violations.

That same year, 2016, Brahim Ghali had been elected the new general secretary of the Polisario Front and consequently occupy the position of president of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) after the death in 2016 of Mohamed Abdelaziz after almost 40 years in office.