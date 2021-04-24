They ask for prayers! The Lord of the Skies actor is intubated | The Lord of the heavens

Huge concern! It was recently revealed that the talented actor Tomás Goros had been hospitalized in an emergency, now there is more news about the actor, but it is not good, because whoever was part of The Lord of the Skies has been intubated.

It was announced in the program Sale el Sol that it has been revealed that Goros has been intubated, this after spending a few days in the hospital; However, more details about the actor’s health are unknown.

The drivers highlighted that the family of whoever gave life to General Garnica in the famous Super Series The Lord of the heavens He has decided not to talk about Tomás Goro’s state of health; but they ask to pray for him.

A few days ago, journalist Víctor Hugo Sánchez revealed on his twitter account that the famous man had been hospitalized and that he was facing Covid-19; He pointed out that these facts were yet to be confirmed and that no more was known about the beloved actor.

The 62-year-old Goros was working just before being infected with Covid-19, the actor was filming a comedy before falling ill; without imagining the complications that this would have.

The drivers of Sale el Sol pointed out that Thomas Goros It is an example that the virus continues to be a problem, something serious and that you should not lower your guard in the workplace or at home.

The talented Tomás Goros has been part of successful projects such as The Lord of the heavens, Club de Cuervos, What women keep quiet and While there is life. Recently, he was a guest on the TV Azteca Mimí program, Contigo; The same that they claim could be their means of contagion

Shortly after it was released, it was revealed that the former Flans and head of the television show had tested positive for Covid-19. This greatly alerted the entertainment world as big stars like Lizbeth Rodríguez, Alejandra Guzmán and Enrique Guzmán had visited the television forum.

The famous youtuber revealed on her social networks that after revealing the news that Mimi had Covid-19, she and her entire team decided to take the test; luckily, they all tested negative.

Who did not run with the same fate as the beloved Lizbeth Rodríguez was Alejandra Guzmán, who assures that since she learned the news, she isolated herself. They pointed out that La Guzmán was quite scared with the news and that the test was also carried out, giving positive. Luckily for The Queen of Hearts, she presented the disease asymptomatically.

The public was greatly concerned about Don Enrique Guzmán, this after thinking that he is part of the population at risk; However, and most carefree, the singer shared that he was already vaccinated and at no time has he presented health problems.