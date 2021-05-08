They ask for maximum penalty for seven gang members for “organized crime” in New York



NYPD in The Bronx.

Photo: Fernando Martínez / Impremedia

Seven alleged members of a violent Bronx (NYC) street gang were charged with racketeering conspiracy charges that could land them in jail for life, authorities said.

The suspects, members of the gang 800 YGz, they brandished weapons, shot and cut rivals “On its turf” in the Bronx between the summers of 2019 and 2020, according to an indictment revealed in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday.

The alleged gang members, identified as Jayquan Smith, Rashien Jackson, James Bell, Daquan Murphy, Jonathan Odenthal, Hassan Simmons and Derick Murphy; they also sold drugs and committed wire fraud to enrich themselves and gain power and notoriety for the group, the prosecution alleges. They supposedly got a few $ 80,000 for fraudulently collecting unemployment benefits, even through protection programs COVID-19, sources said.

Each of them faces a maximum of life imprisonment for the alleged conspiracy of organized crimesaid a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office in the Southern District of New York in a statement.

Two of the suspects – Odenthal and Simmons – are at large, while the other five are already behind bars on separate prior charges, the New York Post noted.