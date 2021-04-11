They ask for his resignation and they will force a vote

The PP and Vox will launch this Wednesday in the Plenary of Congress a new offensive against the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, whom they will insist that I resign after the National Court annulled the dismissal of Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos. And everything indicates that they will force a vote a week later with motions that do not rule out including the minister’s disapproval.

As soon as the decision of the National Court was known to reinstate Pérez de los Cobos as head of the Civil Guard Command in Madrid, both parties, together with Ciudadanos, immediately demanded the resignation of Grande Marlaska, although he assured that he had no “no will” to do so.

On his side, the president, Pedro Sánchez, recently transferred “all your trust” in the minister. So much so that the Executive has already confirmed its decision to appeal the resolution of the National Court on Pérez de los Cobos.

But the PP and Vox want to take advantage of the first Plenary of control after the Easter break to demand once again the Interior Minister to leave the Council of Ministers as soon as possible. “He cannot be one more day in the Government”, sentenced this week the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado.

Why haven’t you resigned yet?

Thus, both the PP Interior spokesperson, Ana Vázquez, and the Vox deputy Ignacio Gil Lázaro will ask you directly “why hasn’t he resigned yet” after the aforementioned sentence, as recorded in the list of questions for the control registered by the groups.

But, in addition, both parties have presented paths motions on this very question. While in Vox they want Marlaska to detail the measures he is going to adopt “to end the misuse of power in the Ministry of the Interior”, the PP wants him to report on the assumption of political responsibilities “due to the succession of scandals, irregularities and convictions “that affect his department.

In its writing, the PP censors the “contempt” of the minister towards the fulfillment of the constitutional functions of the State Security Forces and Bodies as evidenced by the aforementioned judgment of the National Court on Pérez de los Cobos.

Citizens have lost trust in Marlaska

But also the orders issued from the Interior to “control” criticism of the Government on social networks, the “confusing instructions” to encourage them to enter the homes of citizens without the mandatory court order or the lack of police operational means aimed at controlling specific acts of violence and political hatred on the streets of various Spanish cities.

“The set of illegal decisions, contradictory explanations and repeated lies to hide the seriousness of these events reveal an untenable position for the Minister of the Interior, seen from the most elementary democratic principles – he points out -. It is evidence that the great majority of citizens have lost trust in mr marlaska“.

Both one and the other interpellation will give place a week later to the vote of the corresponding motions, in which it is not ruled out that Congress be asked to censure the minister, in coherence with what both parties have been demanding for days.

The minister with the most requests for disapproval behind him

There are various occasions in the last year in which the PP, Vox and Ciudadanos have asked in Congress the disapproval of Marlaska, singularly as a result of knowing his decision to dismiss Pérez de los Cobos, but more recently by the approaches of ETA prisoners to prisons in the Basque Country that the Ministry he directs orders weekly. In fact, he is the minister that accumulates the most requests for reproof.

However, on all occasions the PSOE and United We Can, partners in the Government, have reaped the supports needed to save Marlaska of parliamentary censorship. The support has come uniquely from the Catalan independence forces, very critical of the actions of Pérez de los Cobos, who led the police operation in Catalonia on the occasion of the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017.