Inhabitants of a coastal community in Felipe Carrillo Puerto cry out for help because the rain has caused houses with floods and their boats have sunk.

Inhabitants of the María Elena town, in the Felipe Carrillo Puerto municipality, requested help to be evacuated after the series of damages they face due to three days of continuous rain in Quintana Roo.

The subdelegate of the community, Roberto Ucán Martín, in the community currently face flooding problems in homes, in addition to their boats being semi-sunk.

He stressed that they have requested support from the municipal authorities to be able to be evacuated before the continuation of bad weather prevents aid actions from being implemented.

Semi-sunken motorboats

Roberto Ucán stressed that the wind and waves have almost sunk the boats that are an important tool for the community, so they fear losing their main tools for their subsistence.

Likewise, he commented that the water tanks also were damaged, so they run the risk of running out of the vital liquid, in addition to the cardboard sheet roofs of some homes were destroyed.

Inhabitants of Felipe Carrillo Puerto cry out for help to be evacuated from their community.

It should be noted that María Elena is one of the more than 10 communities that have been affected by rainfall in Felipe Carrillo Puerto and its inhabitants are engaged in fishing.

According to official information, other communities affected by the rains are Naranjal Poniente, Santa María Poniente, Mixtequillas and San Andrés.

