La Paz, May 20 . .- A new case of assault on health personnel in Bolivia, who was in preventive quarantine due to contact with a coronavirus patient, has led the Ombudsman and other entities to ask for guarantees and protection for health workers.

A group of fifteen health professionals was complying with the quarantine in the municipality of Caranavi, in the La Paz region, after being in contact with the first case of COVID-19 in the area, when it was attacked by residents who wanted to evict them.

The health personnel carried out the quarantine in a hotel and the residents came to evict them for fear of contagion, according to images released on social networks.

As a result of this aggression, the Ombudsman, Nadia Cruz, asked to “put down attitudes that threaten the integrity of health personnel” and demanded that the Ministry of Health grant “guarantees” to health personnel in the midst of this pandemic.

He also recommended that monitoring of attacks on health workers be carried out, in order to respond quickly “guaranteeing protection” for medical personnel.

In the same way, the Union of Medical Branches of Public Health of La Paz (Sirmes) demanded in a statement to the Departmental Health Service (Headquarters) that the health personnel in Caranavi withdraw “immediately” in the face of the “violent attack “who suffered, ensuring their safety until” the necessary guarantees for their permanence are given. “

This attack on medical personnel is in addition to others that have occurred since the first contagion was detected last March in Bolivia, such as in the Eucaliptus region, in the Andean department of Oruro, where he was attacked by residents who refused to comply. biosecurity measures because they ensured that the virus was an invention and required that the names of positive cases be given.

In the department of Cochabamba they did not allow a doctor to enter her home because the neighbors feared the contagion, while the city of El Alto, adjacent to La Paz, stoned ambulances, among other cases.

Bolivia maintains quarantine, although it becomes more flexible depending on its evolution in the municipalities, and according to the last report there are 189 deaths and 4,481 confirmed infections.

